Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael P Glinsky Funeral Home Inc
129 Grant St
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 489-5661
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley J. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley J. Smith Obituary

Shirley J. Smith passed away Oct. 21 at Regional Hospital, Scranton. She was a loving wife and mother to her family. She is the widow of Harold A. Smith.

She is survived by her children, William A. Smith and Gladys Betley. Also surviving are one granddaughter, Jessica Peditto; three grandsons, Jason Hughes, and Brian and Brandon Betley; a great-niece, Adrianna Peditto; nephew, Rusty Lawery; niece, Cathy Molinaro; two great-nieces, Sarah Lawery and Julia Landon; cousins; and the Davison family from New Jersey and Jessup, Pa. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara A. Hughes, and a sister, Shirley Sue Lowery. She was a member of the Shopa Davie VFW Auxiliary in Peckville.

A celebration of Shirley's life will be conducted Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant, Pa. Friends may call 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in Dunmore Cemetery. Family and friends attending the services are asked to follow all CDC guidelines with respect to social distancing and masks must be worn while in the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home website for more information.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -