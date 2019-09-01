|
|
Shirley M. Fitt, 56, of Ransom, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 23. She is survived by her husband William Fitt, with whom she celebrated 17 years of marriage.
Born in Brockton, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Real Houle of Illinois and Nancy Allen Houle of Scranton. Shirley was a very talented green thumb and loved caring for her plants, which decorated her entire home. She had a vast collection of rocks and minerals from all around the world. Shirley had a very warm heart, especially for mothers, and she always enjoyed spending time and playing with children.
In addition to her husband and her parents, Shirley is survived by two brothers, James Belrose and Danny Houle; and two sisters, Linda Mathis and Yvonne Rink.
Funeral services were privately held at Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 1, 2019