Shirley M. Horvath, 83, of Huntingon Park, Calif., formerly of Throop, passed away peacefully at Lakewood Regional Medical Center in Long Beach, Calif. She was the wife of the late Andrew Horvath, who died in 1999, and was also preceded in death by her companion, Erwin Green, in 2017.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late George and Louise Darko. A graduate of Scranton Tech, she was employed at Leslie Fay for many years.



Shirley was a loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.



She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Cooper.



Surviving are her son, Dale Horvath, Throop; sister, Beverly Puhl and husband, Henry, of Scranton; four grandchildren, Heather Horvath, Allentown; Matt Horvath; Michael and Stephen Kulick, of Throop; nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be private with services by Monsignor Delaney, pastor of Blessed Sacrament, Throop, and she will be laid to rest in St. John's Cemetery in Throop.

