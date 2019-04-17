Shirley McAndrew Cavanaugh, 84, of Montdale, died Sunday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart. She was the loving wife of the late Karl Cavanaugh, who died in 2015.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late James P. and Dorothy Calvert McAndrew, she was a 1953 graduate of Scott High School in Montdale. Shirley worked for more than 50 years as a private nurse in Lackawanna County. She was also a great cook and loved hosting her family for holiday dinners filled with laughs, stories and usually her famous stuffing. More than anything, she took great pride in her family and loved spending time with her children, her four grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She will be dearly missed by everyone that knew her.
Surviving are a son, Jeff Cavanaugh and his wife, Sandy, Jessup; a daughter, Jill Weigel and husband, Greg, Boise, Idaho; four grandchildren, Jeff Cavanaugh and his wife, Erika, Jessup; Tom Cavanaugh, Austin, Texas; Thaddeus Weigel, Charlottesville, Va.; and Dessie Weigel, Salt Lake City, Utah; a great-grandchild, Alba Cavanaugh, Jessup; a sister-in-law, Ann Cavanaugh, Memphis, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, James P. Cavanaugh and John J Cavanaugh; six brothers-in-law, Thomas "Bud," Clifford and David Cavanaugh, Frank Gerrity, Joseph O'Neill and Daniel Costelloe; and four sisters-in-law, Helen Cavanaugh, Mary Rose Gerrity, Sylvia O'Neill and Barbara Costelloe.
The funeral will be Saturday from the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville, with services at 10:30 a.m. in Peckville Assembly of God Church. Interment will take place at Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. For directions or online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
