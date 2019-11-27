|
Shirley O'Connor, R.N., a resident of Archbald, died Monday morning at home. She was the widow of Gerard J. O'Connor, who died March 21, 2010.
Born in Archbald, daughter of the late Joseph and Madelyn Merrigan Coleman, she attended Archbald schools and was a 1949 salutatorian graduate of Archbald High School. She attended and graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Carbondale, receiving her R.N. diploma. Before retirement, she was employed at Mid-Valley Hospital. Shirley was a faithful member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, before her illness.
Surviving are sons, Gerard and wife, Teresa O'Connor; and James J. and wife, April O'Connor, all of Archbald; grandchildren, Shea and Grady O'Connor, Kateri and Kaitlyn O'Connor, Leslie and Leahy and Rockne O'Connor; sisters, Ann Bishop and husband, Robert, Archbald; and Sister Eileen Coleman, Scranton; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kateri O'Connor, on Nov. 7, 1996; and a sister, Eileen Coleman, on Oct. 22, 2010.
The funeral will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Interment is in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call Friday from 9 until time of Mass at the church.
Arrangements entrusted to the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. To leave a condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 27, 2019