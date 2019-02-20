Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Puchalski. View Sign

Shirley Puchalski, 83, of West Scranton, died Monday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center, where she was a patient. She was the widow of Anthony Puchalski, who died in 1993.



Born in Taylor, daughter of the late Ernest and Emma Bevan Nicholson, Shirley was a graduate of Taylor High School, worked as a seamstress for Family Garment, Taylor Dress and retired from Bonacci Sportswear. She was also a former member of St. Ann's Basilica and the ILGWU.



She is survived by a son, Anthony Puchalski and wife, Leigh-Ann, South Abington Twp.; two daughters, Judie Romiti, Scranton; and Tami Williams and husband, David, Scranton; four grandchildren; a great- grandson; a brother, Ernest Nicholson and wife, Catherine, Exeter; nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Emma Nicholson.



A celebration of life will be held Friday from 4 to 6:30 p.m., with a blessing service at 6:30 to be conducted by the Rev. Siby John, C.P., in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. Interment will be in Fairview Memorial Park in the spring.



