Shirley Rae Browning, 100, of Dalton, died Feb. 19. She was born in East Benton on March 4, 1918, the daughter of the late John and Marion Knight Wiedman. Her husband of 61 years was the late William Browning.



Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Ned Wiedman; sister-in-law, Mildred Wiedman; one great-grandchild; one stepgreat-grandchild; and son-in-law, Joseph Brune.



Surviving are children, Barbara Brune, of Las Vegas; Brenda Antoine, of La Plume; and Ward Browning, of Jackson, Pa.; grandchildren, Joseph Brune, Lee Brune, William Brune, Barbara Lawrence, Richard Failla, Jacinta Bunnell, Reggie Vieczorek and Dory Browning; three stepgrandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren; and 14 stepgreat-great-grandchildren.



She graduated from Dalton High School in 1936 as the salutatorian. She was a pillar of her community while working alongside her husband in their mom-and-pop store, Browning's in Dalton. She was the matriarch of her adoring family and always brought everyone together, especially for Sunday dinners. She created so many magical moments for her entire family at Lake Winola and at their winter home in Jensen Beach, Fla.



She was known for her positive attitude, witty sense of humor and dedicated love of her family. She devoted her life to caring for her loved ones. She swam, rode her bicycle and played bridge every day for most of her life. She loved old movies about horses, her beloved dogs, flying with her son-in-law Edward Antoine and apricot colored lipstick. She was always the best dressed at any party and ate dessert with every meal. Shirley was an avid baker, sunbather, knitter, reader, letter writer and card player. She was an honorary member of the Canoe Club at Lake Winola.



When asked the secret to a long life, she replied, "I try to think of something fun to do each day." Her family is so grateful for every minute they got to spend with her. Loving care in her last years was provided by Pinky Browning, Barbara Lawrence, Brenda Antoine and trusted friend Dorie Shotwell. Her last days were spent with the caring staff of the Gardens in Tunkhannock.



Funeral service will be Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. at Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Home in Factoryville. Friends may call one hour before the service. Interment at Fairlawn Cemetery, Dalton.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose PA 18801.

