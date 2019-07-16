Shirley Romayne Clark Heise, 90, formerly of Falls Twp., died Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She is survived by her husband, Howard H. Heise Jr.



Born in Scranton on Oct. 18, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Romayne Gaul Clark. She was a graduate of Falls-Overfield High School.



Shirley married her high school sweetheart, Howard, upon his return from World War II, and they recently celebrated their 71st anniversary. Her greatest treasures were her family and friends. Her love for and devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren could not be measured. She was a woman of faith, and a longtime member of the Schultzville United Methodist Church. She was a proud member of the Order of Eastern Star, and served her community in many respects as a Brownie leader, church volunteer and judge of elections. She loved to go "trailering" with her husband and their friends in their Airstream camper and enjoyed numerous trips across the country and Canada.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Susan Heise Webster and husband, Larry; and Victoria Heise Switzer and husband, Jimmy; son, Howard B. Heise and wife, Deborah; grandchildren, Corey Webster, Morgan Jones, Anthony Heise, Aubrey Heise, Oliver Heise; great-grandchildren, Maximillian and Nicodemus Webster; and numerous Heise and Clark nieces and nephews.



Shirley was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Clark.



Friends may call Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Funeral service to be held immediately thereafter at 6. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Dalton.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to her favorite charity, St. Joseph's Indian School, at https://www.stjo.org/.



Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

Published in Scranton Times on July 16, 2019