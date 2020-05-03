|
|
Shirley Rose Flower, Gouldsboro, died Wednesday at home. Her husband is Richard Flower; the couple would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June.
Born in Scottsdale Borough, daughter of the late Harold and Elizabeth Thomas Carroll, she worked for Pocal Industries for 26 years before retirement.
Shirley loved to work, play solitaire, watch TV and feed all wildlife. She had a love of everyone she met. She was the life of the party with her quick wit and jokes that she would tell. She loved attending her grandchildren's ball games and was a huge Yankees fan. Always attracted to brightly lit decorations, especially around the holidays, she was affectionately referred to as "the Family Moth."
Shirley was truly a guardian angel to her family, having always watched over and guided their lives.
She was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed.
Also surviving are three daughters, Ginger Ann Beavers and husband, Randy, Ann Lynn Bell, and Georgina Gayle Lighthizer and husband, Ken; one sister, Patricia Nauman; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Jody Richard Flower; a daughter, Shirley Jean Williams; and a brother, Thomas Carroll.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial gathering will be held for family and friends in the future.
Interment was private in Lehigh Cemetery, Gouldsboro.
Arrangements by the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., South Sterling.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020