|
|
Shirley Secula-Grilz, 84, of Merrimack, N.H., died Nov. 20, after many months of declining health. Shirley forged a courageous battle against dementia, a very difficult disease, until the very end.
Born April 24, 1935, in Scranton, Shirley was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. She went on to get her nursing degree after raising two children. Shirley worked as a home health care nurse for several years and was a dedicated caregiver. She will be remembered for her passion to improve her patients' quality of life, through kindness, laughter and, most of all, love.
Shirley enjoyed cooking big meals and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed the love of her life, her beautiful granddaughter, Kasea. She enjoyed dining out and spending time with her devoted and loving partner, Charles Hall.
Surviving are her children, Michael Secula and wife, MaryEllen; and Kimberly Buckner and husband, Kent; her granddaughter, Kasea Buckner; her brother; her two sisters; sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her companion, Charles Hall, who was forever by her side.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow, Pa. Rite of committal and interment will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp., following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arbors of Bedford's Associate Fund, 70 Hawthrone Drive, Bedford, NH 03110.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 5, 2019