Shirley Thomas, 96, of Scott Twp., died Sunday at Allied Services Hospice and Palliative Care. She was the wife of William Edgar Thomas Sr., who died July 4, 2012.
Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Ervin A. and Frances Ollendike Brong, she was a former member of the Jermyn United Methodist Church and was a graduate of Blakely High School. Before retirement, she worked as a seamstress at the Peggy Ann Dress Factory in Peckville. She resided at Chapman Lake. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was the mainstay of a large, loving family who will miss her dearly.
Surviving are two daughters, Joyce Ham, Scott Twp.; and June Rovinsky and husband, Raymond, Scott Twp. and Fort Myers, Fla.; a son, William E. Thomas Jr., Spring Brook Twp.; grandchildren, Kimberly Zagorski and husband, Steven, New Jersey; Jodi Ham, New Jersey; Cynthia Ham and husband, Kenneth Kievit, California; Mary Ann Olsommer and husband, Keith, Sterling; Gretchen Ruddy and husband, Dennis, Moscow; William Price Thomas, Scranton; and Heather Bealer and husband, Brett, Spring Brook Twp.; great-grandchildren, William and Natalie Zagorski, Logan, Liam and Mackenzie Olsommer, Thomas, Ryan and Connor Ruddy, Elizabeth and Abigail Bealer, and Remy Kievit; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Gilbert "Gibby," Homer and Ervin Brong; a sister, Elizabeth Ely; a son-in-law, Rendal W. Ham; and daughter-in-law, Susan Price Thomas.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Robertson and all the staff at Allied Hospice and Palliative Care for their care and compassion toward Shirley and her family.
Committal services and interment will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.
Arrangements, Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 21, 2019