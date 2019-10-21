Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Committal
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park
Montdale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Thomas Obituary
Shirley Thomas, 96, of Scott Twp., died Sunday at Allied Services Hospice and Palliative Care. She was the wife of William Edgar Thomas Sr., who died July 4, 2012.

Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Ervin A. and Frances Ollendike Brong, she was a former member of the Jermyn United Methodist Church and was a graduate of Blakely High School. Before retirement, she worked as a seamstress at the Peggy Ann Dress Factory in Peckville. She resided at Chapman Lake. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was the mainstay of a large, loving family who will miss her dearly.

Surviving are two daughters, Joyce Ham, Scott Twp.; and June Rovinsky and husband, Raymond, Scott Twp. and Fort Myers, Fla.; a son, William E. Thomas Jr., Spring Brook Twp.; grandchildren, Kimberly Zagorski and husband, Steven, New Jersey; Jodi Ham, New Jersey; Cynthia Ham and husband, Kenneth Kievit, California; Mary Ann Olsommer and husband, Keith, Sterling; Gretchen Ruddy and husband, Dennis, Moscow; William Price Thomas, Scranton; and Heather Bealer and husband, Brett, Spring Brook Twp.; great-grandchildren, William and Natalie Zagorski, Logan, Liam and Mackenzie Olsommer, Thomas, Ryan and Connor Ruddy, Elizabeth and Abigail Bealer, and Remy Kievit; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Gilbert "Gibby," Homer and Ervin Brong; a sister, Elizabeth Ely; a son-in-law, Rendal W. Ham; and daughter-in-law, Susan Price Thomas.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Robertson and all the staff at Allied Hospice and Palliative Care for their care and compassion toward Shirley and her family.

Committal services and inter­ment will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.

Arrangements, Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now