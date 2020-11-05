Home

Sidney C. "Chick" Sweetman

Sidney C. "Chick" Sweetman Obituary

Sidney C. "Chick" Sweetman, 81, of Taylor, died Wednesday at Scranton Health Care Center. His wife is the former Patricia Fleese.

Born in Taylor, son of the late Sidney G. and Grace Treverton Sweetman, he had attended Taylor schools, was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Taylor, and retired from Topps Chewing Gum Co., Duryea. He had served with the United States Air Force and was a member of the American Legion 945, Harrisburg. A member and past assistant fire chief of Taylor Hose Company 1, he served on the administrative and trustee boards of the church and was a member of the Teamsters Union 229.

Also surviving are two sons, David Sweetman and his wife, Jacqueline, Moosic; and Thomas Sweetman and his wife, Jennifer, Jessup; a stepdaughter, Kerri Best Yadouga and husband, Frank, Taylor; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Grace Scott and Marge Crosby.

The funeral will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Donald Roberts, pastor of the First United Methodist Church. The AMVETS Honor Guard will present military honors at the service.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Taylor Hose Company 1, 614 Union St., Taylor, PA 18517.

A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Due to the current health concerns, face masks and social distancing will be required.


