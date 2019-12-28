|
|
Sidney "Sid" Kantor, Paramedic 540, Mayfield, died Tuesday at home.
The man, the myth, the legend. Men wanted to be like him and women wanted to be with him. And given the number of times he was married, that was a true statement. He was born Sept. 12, 1947, the son of the late Jerome and Otomie Maradigo Kantor, in Lompoc, California.
Sid was a man of many talents … one of which was tying a cherry stem with his tongue. He was a guy who was always ready with jokes. He was the biggest flirt and biggest riot. He had a mind like a steel trap and could entertain a room with his stories of adventure (and misadventure) because he remembered them all and they got better with each telling.
Sid had a heart of gold and a strong conscience. He turned down being put on a kidney transplant list because he felt he had put himself "in the position and I'm not going to take a kidney away from someone who needs it and it was not their fault."
Instead, he stubbornly stayed on dialysis for over 10 years surpassing everyone's expectations (including his own).
Sid was blessed with a wonderful mother whom he adored. She preceded him in death in 1985 and I can only imagine the reunion that took place Christmas Eve. His father preceded him in death in 2006.
Although they didn't see eye to eye, I can only pray that time and Heaven heals all wounds and they have resolved their issues.
Sid's sister and nephew, my mom and brother, preceded him in death in 2016 and 1993. I'm sure there are going to be many hugs and cherry stem tying going on right now.
The remaining family members include Cynthia Siska (Kantor), Florida: David Kantor, Minnesota; and Adrian Kantor, Maryland; along with their respective spouses. Sid's sundry of ex-wives, two sons and a niece, Sara Devlin, and other nieces and nephews will all miss him terribly.
However no one will miss him more than the crew of the Cottage Rescue and EMS. I'm hoping this obituary will suffice as my Uncle Sid's last word and his last laugh. He will be missed.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 28, 2019