Silvia M. Celli, 81, a resident of Peckville, died Friday evening after a brief illness at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. Her husband is Carlo J. Celli.
Silvia was born on Aug. 26, 1938, in the small village of Beano in the Province of Udine, Italy. She was the youngest daughter to Remo and Otelia Cisilino Urban. Her family immigrated to the United States in 1952 and settled in Peckville. Silvia's story during this time was highlighted in a WVIA original documentary film titled "Paisani," released in 2011. Her life was one of faith in God in the Catholic Church. She was a daily communicant who also served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion at her beloved parish, Sacred Heart of Jesus in Peckville. Reading and reciting the prayers in the Magnificat, praying the rosary, and serving her family and others consumed her daily life. She enjoyed cooking, baking and communicating with her relatives in Italy and was often asked by neighbors to help translate letters to their family members.
The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care of the nurses and staff in the ICU unit at Geisinger CMC.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Carlo R. Celli, Peckville; and daughter, Ann DiMattio and her husband, Christopher, Moscow. Her favorite blessings were found in her two grandchildren, Louis Carlo and Robert Christopher DiMattio.
She is also survived by her sister, Teresa Andrichak and her husband, Steve, Sterling; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Felix Urban and his wife, Theresa; and a niece, Cara Andrichak Rosson.
Friends may call Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville.
The funeral will be held in the church on Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. by the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky, pastor. All are asked to go directly to the church Wednesday morning. Interment, St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Montdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Silvia's name to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, PA 18452.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Margotta Funeral Homes. If you wish to leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 28, 2019