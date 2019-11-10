|
|
Skip M. Eldred, 65, of Honesdale, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Plains Twp., following an illness. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Jeanne Bates Eldred.
Born in Woodbury County, Iowa, he was the son of the late David and Beverly Skou Eldred. He was a graduate of the Vocational and Technical High School in Sussex County, N.J. Prior to his illness, he worked at Fowler's Gas Station in Honesdale. He spent most of his life as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver, most recently for Grassie and Sons Inc., Mount Cobb.
Skip enjoyed riding his Harley wherever the open road took him and was a past member of Baer's HOG motorcycle club. He also enjoyed golfing and bowling. He loved his dogs very much, especially Rocco.
Also surviving are a son, Jay Eldred, Honesdale; a sister, Connie Slater, New Jersey; and grandchildren, Jenna and Justin Eldred.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.
The funeral service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 10, 2019