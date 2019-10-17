|
Sondra "Sandy" Helen Cooperman, 83, of Clarks Summit, died Tuesday evening at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton. She was the wife of the late Aaron Cooperman.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late Lillian Goldfarb, she was a member of Temple Hesed in Scranton and was very active with its Social Action Committee and Sisterhood. Sondra was a volunteer for many years at the Jewish Community Center and its Children's Theatre, the Abington Senior Community Center, ORT and with the Lupus Foundation.
She had a great love of music and art, greatly enjoyed attending the Philharmonic, was an avid reader and animal lover, wonderful cook, but her greatest joy came from being a terrific grandmother.
Surviving are a daughter, Lisa Baker, Vienna, Va.; a son, Jeffrey Cooperman, Burien, Wash.; two grandsons, Ethan and Logan Baker, Vienna; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Goldfarb.
The funeral will be Friday at noon in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with services by Rabbi Daniel Swartz. Burial will follow in Temple Hesed Cemetery. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Shiva and visitation will be held Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at 139 Carol Drive, Clarks Summit. Memorial contributions may be made in Sandy's name to Planned Parenthood, P.O. Box 97166, Washington, DC 20090-7166; or the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 17, 2019