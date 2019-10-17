Home

Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Sonia E. Maldonado, 60, of Scranton, passed away Monday evening at Regional Hospital of Scranton, subsiding to pre-existing conditions.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 23, 1958, Sonia was the daughter of the late Bartolo Maldonado and Maria Cartagena. She was an amazing cook who loved to dance and had a memorable humor. The comedian of the family, Sonia wanted nothing more than to be surrounded by the ones she loved. Now at peace, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Sabrina Maldonado, of Pocono Summit; Jessie Maldonado, of New York; Ralph Maldonado, of New Jersey; and Nestor Maldonado, of Scranton; her siblings, Connie Catapano, of Clarks Summit; and William Valentine, of Florida; countless adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; her longtime companion and the love of her life, Edwin Ramirez; and a dear friend, Pamela Hill-Holmes.

A blessing service by the Rev. John Ruth is scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 5 until services.

Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 17, 2019
