Sonia Smith, 81, of Lansing, N.Y., formerly of Jessup, passed away peacefully on April 17, surrounded by her family.
Sonia, wife, mother and grandmother, was a longtime resident of Lansing. She lived her life devoted to her husband, Chris, and their five children. Her lifelong passion was the happiness of the people closest to her. She also loved animals of all kinds, particularly her Jack Russell Terrier of many years, Scarlet. Her kindness and selfless examples will be remembered by all who knew her and loved her.
Sonia was born in Jessup, Pa., to Walter and Mary Werner on Aug. 8, 1938, and graduated from Jessup High School in 1956. After high school she moved and worked in Washington, D.C., where she met her husband, Chris A. Smith. They married in Sept. 7, 1963, in Jessup. She and Chris started their family and eventually settled in Lansing in 1970. Sonia truly enjoyed volunteering on Election Day and did election work in the town of Lansing. All of their children were graduates of Lansing High School and both Chris and Sonia have been lifelong supporters of the Lansing athletic programs and the community.
Sonia is survived by two brothers, Walter and wife, Marie, of Peckville; and Ronald and wife, Lucille, of Ellicott City, Md.; her loving husband, Chris A. Smith; and their children, Chris and wife, Lisa, Ithaca; Richard, of Glenn Falls, N.Y.; daughters, Jennifer Baker and husband, Jeff, Lansing; Danielle and husband, Vincent, Middletown Conn.; and Jaclyn, of New York City; eight grandchildren, Alexandra, Jack and Daniel Smith, Amanda Baker, Natalie and Noah Jones, Sonia and Mattie Lindsley.
With much regret, due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the family has delayed funeral services, to be announced at a future time. To express online condolences, please visit www.bangsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2020