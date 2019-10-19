|
Sonja Petro Ruane Van Orsdale, Clarks Summit, died Thursday morning at Allied Skilled Nursing, Scranton. She was preceded in death by first husband, Thomas Ruane, and second husband, Lenwood M. Van Orsdale Jr.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Stephen B. and Henrietta Kashinski Petro, she was a 1955 graduate of Elmer L. Meyers High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in production at RCA/Thomson Consumer Electronics. She was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church in Clarks Summit.
Mom was an avid sports fan, but especially loved Notre Dame and the Dallas Cowboys. She enjoyed cooking for Sunday and holiday dinners. Her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved friends and family, especially during the holidays. She was a woman of strong faith and said the rosary daily.
The family would like to thank Sonja's longtime best friend "Betty Boop" Roberts; her wonderful neighbors and those who ended up becoming good friends, John and Ally Bruce and family; the Infusion Room staff at Moses Taylor Hospital; Dr. Georges Chamoun and Eileen Campetti, physician assistant, and nurse, Karen; Dr. Stephen Jaditz and Karolina Levesque, certified registered nurse practioner; and the nurses and CRNA staff at Allied Skilled Nursing - 4 South.
Surviving are her daughter, Debbie Mikucki and her husband, Walter, Scott Twp.; sons, Thomas Ruane and his wife, Patricia, Lebanon, and Stephen Ruane and his, wife, Susan, Scott Twp.; two granddaughters, Danielle Ruane, Lebanon, and Samantha Ruane Bensing and husband, Travis, Lebanon; a niece and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Clementine Mentrikoski and husband, Francis; and her stepmother, Rita Petro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. from Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St.. Clarks Summit. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
There will be no public calling hours. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 19, 2019