Sophia "Sophie" Regina Dziokowski, age 105, of Scranton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Feb. 28, 1914, in Greenwood, Pa., to Leopold and Martha (Trendewitz) Woytach.
Sophie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; she loved to crochet and knit, passionately tended to her rose garden and baked delicious pastries and breads. Her specialty was raisin bread, which she shared enthusiastically with her great-grandsons. Sophie's strength in God gave her the ability to care for many friends, family and neighbors who were in need over the years.
She is survived by her daughters, Joan Hedden and her husband, Walter (Monroe, Conn.); and Marti Defazio (Scranton); her granddaughter, Jennifer Boehler and her husband, Todd; and great-grandsons, Joshua and Jacob (Hebron, Conn.); a brother, John Woytach (Dupont, Pa.); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Dziokowski; her sisters, Mary Wielebinski, Julia Rycheski, Martha Fryzel; and brothers, George Woytach, Henry Woytach, Edmund Woytach, Leo Woytach, Joseph Woytach and Edward Woytach.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to the nurses and chaplain at Compassionate Care of Taylor, Pa., and especially to Sophie's neighbors for their care and support.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. at St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., celebrated by Monsignor Dale R. Rupert, pastor, followed by interment at St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. The family requests that those attending the funeral on Saturday please proceed directly to the church.
To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 29, 2019