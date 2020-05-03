|
|
Sophie A. Andrejko, 95, of Mayfield, died Wednesday at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Facility in Scranton. Her husband, Charles Andrejko, passed away on April 26, 2018. They had been married almost 70 years.
Born in Blakely, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Antoinette Wojcikiewicz Nowak. She attended Blakely schools and was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry until her retirement. Sophie was a longtime member of St. Mary's Visitation Church in Dickson City, where she spent many years demonstrating her devotion by attendance at daily Mass and numerous services and novenas. A kind, generous and unapologetic food-pusher, Sophie loved to cook and her Golumpki (pigs in the blanket) and pierogi were in high demand by friends and family. Along with the food, Sophie liked to celebrate her Polish heritage through her love of music and dance, especially the polka.
Surviving are her children, Charles Andrejko and wife, Mila, Azle, Texas; Mary Ann Colarusso, Mayfield; and Kitty Fedarko and husband, Frank, Lorton, Va.; her grandchildren, Chaz Andrejko and wife, Chalea, North Richland Hills, Texas; Mary Grace Andrejko, Fort Worth, Texas; Teresa Colarusso Rybnick and husband, Robert, Jessup; Michael Colarusso and wife, Stefanie, Jermyn; and Charles V. Colarusso, Mayfield, and companion Kim Evanchick; Brian Fedarko, Springfield, Va.; and Laura Pape and husband, David, Christiansburg, Va.; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The last of her generation, she was also preceded in death by eight brothers, Jan, Frank, Jacob (Jimmy), Michael, Joseph, Louis, John and Peter Nowak; two sisters, Mary Manick Nowak and Agatha Voorhees Trusherska; and a son in-law, Charles J. Colarusso.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Allied SNF, the third Floor North and Allied Hospice for the exceptional care given throughout her stay. They treated Sophie as if she were their own family and, for that, we will be forever grateful. The family would also like to thank Dr. Susan Biancarelli and her staff for the many years of care provided to Sophie prior to her admission at Allied.
Due to the pandemic and concern for community health, the funeral will be private. A memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the James M. Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
In honor of her memory, please consider a donation to your local food bank or St. Francis Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. There are so many in need, she would want to feed them.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020