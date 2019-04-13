Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sophie Romayne Wallo. View Sign

Sophie Romayne Wallo, Dickson City, died Friday morning in the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Her husband is Joseph Wallo. The couple would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in June.



Born in Dickson City, daughter of the late Michael Labinski and Stella Javitz, before retirement, she was employed with Pawnee Pants in Olyphant. She was a member of Holy Cross Parish, where she was a Eucharistic minister and a member of the choir and the Christian Mothers Society.



The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassionate care.



Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Jaskulski and husband, Frank, Dickson City; three sons, Joseph Jr. and wife, Mary Colleen, Jessup; Robert and wife, Anne, Sterling; Mark and wife, Laura, Dickson City; six grandchildren, CJ and Paul Jaskulski; Joseph III, Kristen and Alyssa Wallo; John Sears; 11 great-grandchildren; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life; cousins, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be conducted Monday with Mass at 9:30 in Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church in Olyphant. Entombment, St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery, Dickson City.



Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant. Friends attending the Mass are asked to proceed directly to church.



Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Parish; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart.



129 Grant St

Olyphant , PA 18447

