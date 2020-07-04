Home

James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Sophie Thoman, infant daughter of Ronald and Samantha Howey Thoman of Jefferson Twp., died shortly after birth.

Also surviving are her loving brother and sister, Niklaus and Gracie; paternal grandparents, Michelle and Ronald Thoman of Jefferson Twp.; maternal grandparents, Richard and Lisa Howey of Scranton; maternal great-grandfather, Walter Wisniewski; paternal great-grandparents, Ronald and Kay Thoman and Ralph and Barbara Mele; aunts, Catrina Howey and Alexandra Thoman; and uncle, Peter Howey.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family in the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. James Sheridan.

Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.

To express your condolences to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.


