Soukri Fezula Hazimof, of Beach Lake, Pa., passed away Nov. 30 at the age of 94. Born Jan. 4, 1926, in Bulgaria, he immigrated to America with his wife, Maria. He worked in Manhattan as a doorman for 30 years before retiring. He spoke seven different languages, liked to tinker, enjoyed gardening and loved listening to music.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maria, and four children, Fetiya and her husband, Kevin Lee; Angela and her husband, Daniel Porter; and two sons, George Hazimof and John Hazimof; eight grandchildren, Melissa and her husband, Wes Carpenter, Connecticut; Crystal McKenna, Arizona; Danielle Porter, Christopher Porter, Thomas Porter, Lawrence Porter, and John Hazimof Jr., all of New Jersey; and William Hazimof and his wife, Danielle of Pennsylvania. He has four great-grandchildren in Arizona and New Jersey.

His son, Fezoula Hazimof and granddaughter, Marie F. Scott predeceased him.

Due to present COVID-19 conditions and restrictions, services are to be announced at a later date.


