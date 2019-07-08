Spenser Spirit Hogans, 29, of Philadelphia and Scranton, passed peacefully on July 4, 2019. A graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, Spenser received a bachelor's degree in advertising with a minor in neuroscience from Temple University in 2012.



Spenser is survived by his parents, Richard (Dinky) and Tracey Hogans; grandparents, Precious Flowers Kitchen and Larry Kitchen; brother, James Garafola and partner, Jade; nephews and niece, Jamie, Hailey and Jimmie Garafola; brother, Matthew Garafola and wife, Casey; nephew and godson, Jacob; aunts, uncles and cousins; and countless friends who became family, including his oldest friend, Ed Robinson.



It is difficult to sum up the multifaceted talents of Spenser, but from a young age, Spenser channeled most of his creativity into music and never stopped. Spenser's music career started with Scranton's own OneWordMary, famously known for headliners such as "Pat Flynn's 15th" and "Lauren Colan's Grad Party." Spens' passion for garage band punk took root in 2005 when Three Man Cannon formed. For the last 14 years, Spenser toured the United States and abroad with his best friends in Three Man Cannon, playing the music they wrote together. Spenser collaborated and toured with several other bands and musicians, including Cherry, Cave People, the Sidekicks and Queen Jesus, and recently recorded his first solo album under the moniker, Early Animator.



Spenser's other passions included poetry, reading, Twitter (follow @earlyanimator) and Star Trek, but perhaps Spenser's most memorable talent was his ability to cultivate community and bring people together. Spenser had a friend in every community and we remember him for making us feel welcome and heard.



A celebration of Spenser's life will be conducted Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, 187 Oyate Circle, Lower Brule, SD 57548.



Published in Scranton Times on July 8, 2019