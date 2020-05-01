|
Stacey Godlewski, 36, of Clarks Summit, died Monday in Scranton.
She was the daughter of Patricia Donvito Godlewski and the late John Godlewski. She was a 2001 graduate of West Scranton High School.
Also surviving are a son Mychal Slavinski, Scranton; a brother, William Godlewski; and nephews, Billy and John Godlewski, Swoyersville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2020