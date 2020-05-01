Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Stacey Godlewski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Stacey Godlewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacey Godlewski


1983 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stacey Godlewski Obituary
Stacey Godlewski, 36, of Clarks Summit, died Monday in Scranton.

She was the daughter of Patricia Donvito Godlewski and the late John Godlewski. She was a 2001 graduate of West Scranton High School.

Also surviving are a son Mychal Slavinski, Scranton; a brother, William Godlewski; and nephews, Billy and John Godlewski, Swoyersville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stacey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -