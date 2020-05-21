|
|
Stanley A. Maros Sr., 82, passed away on Monday, May 18, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was the husband of Carol (Shygelski) Maros and would have shared 60 years of marriage in October.
Born in the Greenwood section of Moosic to the late Frank and Jean (Malinowski) Maros, he was a 1955 graduate of South Catholic and then went on to attend the University of Scranton. He served in the United States Army Reserves for 10 years and was employed at Affiliated Foods for more than 30 years and then went on to retire from Tobyhanna Army Depot. He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish in Scranton.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Mark Maros and companion, Mary Jo Savidge; his son, Stanley Maros Jr. and companion, Susan Sekelski; seven grandchildren, Melissa Caprari and husband, Julio; Mark Maros and wife, Kristi; Lynn Mursch and husband, Matt; Laura Maros and fiancé, Brad Tucker; Stanley Maros III and companion, Kelly Siekierka; Sarah Maros and Elizabeth Maros; six great-grandchildren, Matthew, Wyatt, Brady, Casey, Hailey, Greyson and two more on the way. Also surviving are brothers, Walter Maros; and John Maros and wife, Marie; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and brothers and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by brother, Francis Maros; and sister, Theresa Coolbaugh; as well as sister-in-law, Dorothy Maros; and brother-in-law, John Shygelski.
He thoroughly loved spending time with his family, especially his sons and grandkids. He also enjoyed every moment spent with his beloved wife. She was his rock and their love was desirable. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, baseball, fishing and bowling. He was an excellent softball player. He played in the Industrial League for Banner Foods. He was a great defensive third baseman. Some of the plays he made had teammates calling him Brooks, like Brooks Robinson. He also had the nickname Roger in reference to Roger Maris. He was a member of St. Stephen's and Parker House bowling leagues and St. Mary's Greenwood and Murphy's Pub golf leagues. He coached his eldest son's Lackawanna Little League team, Gress Stores, where he coached them to a City Championship in 1973. He also coached his youngest son's Teener League team at Connell Park, Andrew Brown's, where they went on to win the 1981 City/County Championship. He was proud of having made a hole-in-one at Skyline's golf course on number 14 with his son as the witness. He loved family trips to French Creek and Black River in New York, where he spent the time teaching his grandkids the ins and outs of fishing. He loved to play poker with the guys, even though he was one of the worst poker players ever. He only cared about having a good time. His sense of humor was always the life of the party. He had the ability to have a witty and funny comeback for almost any conversation. He was a Red Sox fan and a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His life on this Earth has made an impact on everyone who knew him. His time spent with family and friends gave him such joy and they will cherish it forever.
A private graveside service for family will be held in St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery, Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stanley's name to Matthew Mursch Jr. Foundation, 195 Wells St., Scranton, PA 18508; or .
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2020