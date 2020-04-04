|
Stanley B. Chmielewski, 90, of West Chester, Pa., and formerly of Dickson City, passed away Thursday, April 2. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Diane Chmielewski, West Chester.
Born in Dickson City, he was a son of the late John and Pearl Miecznikowski Chmielewski and a lifetime member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of Dickson City High School, and he spent his entire career working for General Dynamics, Eynon, where he was the first computer numeric control operator. He was a member of Dickson City council and he helped orchestrate the zoning code laws in Lackawanna County as the zoning officer.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family.
Surviving are two daughters, Christine Krause, West Chester, Pa; and Ellen Perin, Pen Argyl, Pa.; grandchildren, Meredith Krause, West Chester; Erik Krause, Utah; and Kara Naegeli Jabers and Jonathan Naegeli, Maryland; great-grandchildren, Kendal and Connor Jabers; and nieces.
He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Ember; two brothers, Bernard and Leonard Chmielewski; a sister, Helen Gloss; and a nephew, Frank Gloss Jr.
Due to the current health conditions, a private committal service will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City, by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, pastor of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Mary's Visitation Church, 1090 Carmalt St., Dickson City, PA 18519.
Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 4, 2020