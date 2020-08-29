Home

Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Stanley E. Dombrowski, 77, Scranton, died Wednesday at the Riverside Health Care Center, Taylor.

Born in Peckville, he was the son of the late Stanley and Agnes Pacanowski Dombrowski. He was a graduate of Dickson City High School, and he served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Before retirement, he was employed by Anemostat, Scranton.

Stash enjoyed fishing with his son, John, following and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, listening to Johnny Cash, and going to antique sales. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are two sons, Stan Dombrowski and wife, Robin, Scranton; and John Dombrowski and wife, Jennifer, Easton; grandchildren, Michael Gigantino, and Emma and Sophia Dombrowski; sisters, Barbara Stolten and husband, Ernest, Scranton; Rosemary Gustave and husband, John, Berwyn; and Jane Demkovich and husband, William, Dickson City; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by brothers, Leonard and Thomas Dombrowski; and a sister, Theresa Pawlowski.

There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.


