|
|
Stanley Earl Bagg, 67, passed away at Allied Hospice Care in Scranton, Pa., on Dec. 1, after suffering from a long-term illness. He was surrounded by family and friends in his last days.
Stanley was born in Scranton on July 5, 1952, to the late George and Anna (Hetzel) Bagg of Waverly. A graduate of Abington Heights High School, he was a member of the First Baptist Church in Waverly, where he was baptized as a teenager and, as an adult, sang in the church choir and prepared the weekly bulletins. After his move to Nicholson, he attended a local church where he participated in Bible study classes and liked to share his faith with others. He had a passion to help those less fortunate and made friends with the lonely. Through life he worked in clerical positions and was on the maintenance team at J.C. Penney in Scranton for 15 years.
He is survived by his brothers, Kenneth George Bagg, Factoryville, Pa.; and William Arthur Bagg, Orangeville, Pa.; a sister, Deborah Ann (Bagg) Amico, Slatington, Pa.; several nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, aunts and cousins.
Services will be held at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411, on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m., with services by Pastor Daniel Miller of Servant Church of the Abingtons. Friends may call from 2 until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Allied Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Stanley, we will forever miss your simple ways and great big heart.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 5, 2019