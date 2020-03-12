|
Stanley F. Grigalunas, 64, of Jessup, died Tuesday at Allied Inpatient Hospice Center after a courageous battle with cancer. His wife, the former Deborah Lark, died in 2012. The couple was married for 35 years at the time of her death.
Born in Jessup, son of the late Stanley and Anna Wallace Grigalunas, he graduated from Valley View High School and was employed at Scranton Craftsmen in Throop for many years until his illness.
He enjoyed spending time with his children, riding his motorcycle with friends, and adored his dog, Avery. His personality and kindness will be missed by everyone who had the opportunity to be his acquaintance.
The family would like to thank the staff at Allied Inpatient Hospice Center for always being so kind and caring during his time of need.
He is survived by his son, Joseph; daughter, Kellie Ann and fiancé, Brandon; and cousins.
The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2020