Stanley J. "Sonny" Ferrit, 81, of Old Forge, died Friday in Regional Hospital of Scranton following a brief illness. His wife of 56 years, Janet Brazofchak Ferrit, preceded him in death on May 18, 2016.
Born in Moosic, son of the late Stanley and Helen Kozola Ferrit Sr., he was a 1955 graduate of Moosic High School. He also furthered his education at Lackawanna Business College. He honorably served his country in the United States Army with logistical supply responsibilities. Sonny's career began as an accountant for Atlas & Chain. His true calling was in the automotive industry. He worked as both a salesman and accountant, first for 286 Corp. and subsequently for Eastern Auto Exchange, Moosic Road, Old Forge. Sonny was an integral employee there, even up until his recent illness.
A man of strong faith, he was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton. Sonny was a devoted father and grandfather who was always there when needed. His legacy of love and family devotion will live on in his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, David Ferrit of Old Forge; Jennifer Ferrit Barillo and husband, Glen, of Lake Ariel; and Michael Ferrit and wife, Jamie Hape, of Old Forge; two grandchildren, Paige and Nicholas Barillo; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private graveside services will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, with interment to follow. The viewing will be private for immediate family. Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish once social distancing directives are relaxed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. In lieu of flowers, Sonny's family prefers that memorials be directed to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 (or stjosephscenter.org). To leave a message of condolence, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
