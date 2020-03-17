|
Stanley J. Hallowich of Jermyn died Sunday, March 15, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He was the husband of Doreen (Langman) Hallowich. They were married for 65 years.
Stanley was born July 10, 1935, son of the late John and Mildred Malek Hallowich. He was a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a retired employee of PP&L, where he was a lineman. After his retirement, he helped his son, Stanley, in the operation of Tobacco Road Smoke Shops. He was a lifetime member of the Artisan Hose Company, Jermyn.
He loved summers fishing on Lake Spangenburg with his children and grandchildren. His door was always open for everyone to enjoy the lake. In the fall he would enjoy hunting season at his cabin in Clifford.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Megan, Lindsay, Carla and Gerlinda, and the staff at Clarks Summit Senior Living, also the staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Stanley is also survived by four children, Stanley Hallowich Jr., Jermyn; Cindy Stephens and husband, Donnie, Jermyn; Richard and wife, Linda, Scott Twp.; Lynn Harrison and husband, John, Archbald; 12 grandchildren, Jason, Chris and Donnie Stephens, Jamie Lastauskas, Dan Hallowich, Heather Monahan, Richard Hallowich, Caitlin Ossont, and John, Connor, Aaron and Liam Harrison; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in by two brothers, John and Joe Hallowich.
Due to the current state of emergency, the funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 17, 2020