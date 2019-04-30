Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley J. "Ozzie" Ocwieja. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley J. "Ozzie" Ocwieja went home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 28. His wife of 45 years is the former Mary M. Fenton.



Born Dec. 24, 1929, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Stanley and Sophie (Zygmunt) Ocwieja. Stanley was a 1948 graduate of Scranton Technical High School, where he excelled at baseball, basketball and football. He was a United States Army veteran, serving active duty from 1951 until 1953.



Before his retirement, Stanley was employed as a supervisor with Casual Sportswear Inc. for more than 30 years. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Cathedral in Scranton, and was a regular attendee of Grace Bible Church in Dunmore. Stanley was a member of the Young Mens Society of Resurrection and a member of American Legion Post 948 in Scranton.



He was an avid golfer and enjoyed babysitting his grandniece, Mary Alice. Stanley will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.



Surviving in addition to his wife are his nieces, Mary Lou Ronca and husband, Michael; Barbara Cook and husband, Thomas; and Eleanor Scheller and husband, Ray; and nephew, Ed Bestrycki.



Stanley was also preceded in death by his brothers, Frank Ocwieja and John Ocwieja; and his sister, Eleanor Bestrycki.



Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Grace Bible Church, 130 University Drive, Dunmore.



Friends and family may call Wednesday from 9 to 11 at the church. Military honors will be conducted following the service. Private interment will be at the Polish National Cemetery, Scranton.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.





