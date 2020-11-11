Home

Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Stanley J. "Rudy" Rudowicz Jr.

Stanley J. "Rudy" Rudowicz Jr. Obituary

Stanley J. "Rudy" Rudowicz Jr., 75, of Honesdale, died Monday at Wayne Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, the former Roberta Cunningham Werner.

Born July 24, 1945, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Stanley Sr. and Elizabeth Shedlock Rudowicz. He attended Coughlin High School and later joined the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Pennsylvania State Trooper for 23 years and later worked to the Wayne County Sheriff's Dept.

In addition to his wife, he was the father of T.J. Werner, Polly Firmstone, Lynn Grady, Steven Werner and Kelly Heffron.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.


