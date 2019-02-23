Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley J. Yankelitis. View Sign

Stanley J. Yankelitis, 91, of Scranton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Frances (Symuleski), with whom he shared over 67 years of marriage.



He was the son of the late Anthony and Sadie (Okuniewski) Yankelitis. In his younger days, Stanley was a great polka dancer, which is how he met and courted his beloved Franny. He was a United States armed forces veteran of



Stanley was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He enjoyed weekly golf outings with his co-workers and friends.



He will be affectionately remembered by his children, Janet Morgan and husband, Rick, Shavertown; Donna Heiner and husband, Steve, Fogelsville; Stan and wife, Jane Ann, Phoenixville; Mary Ann Ator and husband, Frank, Sugarloaf; grandchildren, Ricky Morgan; Kelsey and Dr. Max Gottschall; Dr. Kristen Heiner and fiancé, Lt. Colin Bakey; Michael Heiner; Jill Yankelitis; Ben Yankelitis; Alexandria Ator; Gabrielle Ator; and Frank Ator.



Stanley took great joy in spending time with his children and grandchildren and was extremely proud of their accomplishments.



He was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Josephine Ashman; Stella Downes; Anthony and Ceil Reinfurt; Carl, Mary Narvid and Peter.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Anees Fogley and staff, along with the Hospice of the Sacred Heart.



Family and friends are invited to attend Stanley's funeral, which will begin Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated on Stanley's 92nd birthday, Monday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery, Greenwood.



Friends may call Sunday 2 to 5 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Divine Mercy Church, Scranton; or , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.





