Stanley M. Gasko

Stanley M. Gasko Obituary
Stanley M. Gas­ko, 70, of Moscow, died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scran­ton. He is survived by his love of 41 years, Lynn Moran.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Stanley and Lucille Rafalko Gosko, he lived most of his life in Throop. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran. Stanley was a car enthusiast who loved taking long car rides with his significant other. He also loved the outdoors, especially when he was fishing.

Also surviving are three children, Jason and companion, Jessica, Carbondale, and Cheryl Esperance and Maria Baldassari and husband, William, all of Dunmore; four grandchildren, Chelsy and Jason Cody Esperance, and William Jr. and Luca Baldassari; a brother, Frank Gosko and wife, Mary, Throop; a sister, Eleanor Neveroski and husband, Red, Odenton, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jason Esperance.

Private funeral services were held through the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 24, 2020
