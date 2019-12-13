Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Dr. Stanley Marshall Goldberg DDS

Dr. Stanley Marshall Goldberg, DDS, 85, of Scranton, died early Thursday at home. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Carol Goldstein, in 1989.

Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary Allman Goldberg. He was a graduate of Franklin and Marshall College, and Temple University School of Dentistry. He had a distinguished 40-year dental career, with leadership positions in the Scranton and Pennsylvania Dental Societies. In his spare time, he gave free dental care to those in need.

Stanley proudly served as a lieutenant in the United States Air Force in the 1950s and was honorably discharged. After Sept. 11, 2001, he was a volunteer in the Marine Corps, serving as a dentist at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He was a longtime member of Temple Israel and Glen Oak Country Club. Referred to affectionately by many as "Dr. Love," Stanley was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and love for his family and close friends.

Stanley is survived by his children, Gary Goldberg and wife, Bonnie; Lori Goldberg; Nancy Sebag and husband, Sammy; and Michael Goldberg and wife, Alison; his grandchildren, Lindsay (Steven), Adam (Sage), Alan, Cara, Lexi and Jared; his sister, Roberta Glassman; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Margery and Paul Rosenberg.

Following a graveside service, Shiva will be held at his home from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to either Temple Israel or the . Arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

To offer a condolence, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019
