Stanley Saylock, 90, a resident of Harmony West Shore, Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Elmhurst, died Tuesday following an illness. His wife, the former Doris Cramer, died Oct. 14, 2019. The couple celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Born Nov. 26, 1929, in Gouldsboro, he was the son of the late Stanley and Anna (Evanico) Saylock.
Stanley was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean conflict.
Prior to his retirement, Stanley was employed as a pipe fitter with Nasi International.
He was a longtime member of the Moscow United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his daughters, Laurel Taylor of Wilmington, N.C.; Linda Ethredge of Clayton, N.C.; and Dawn Fiamingo and husband, Dominick, of Dauphin; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 12:30 p.m. in the Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, with pastor Lori Robinson officiating.
Interment, committal and military honors will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Friends may call Monday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 1901 N. Fifth St., Harrisburg, PA 17102.
For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 21, 2019