Stanley W. Janus, 85, of Dunmore and Baylor's Lake, died Saturday at Holy Family Residence, Scranton, after a short illness, surrounded by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Matylewicz Janus, and daughter, attorney Pamela, who was his sunshine.
Born in Scranton, Pa., he was the son of the late Stanley Walter and Anna Mazeski Janus. He was a member of Union Lodge 291 F.&A.M. for 60 years, and a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Educated in the Scranton School District, he received an associate degree in accounting from Keystone College and served in the United States Navy.
He was employed as a printer by The Scranton Tribune newspaper in the composing department until its closing. He was then employed by the University of Scranton. He was a founding member of the Sunday Sun newspaper.
In addition to his wife and daughter, Stanley is survived by his cousin, Carol Kaminski Armstrong, who was a sister to him and always by his side; his sister-in-law, Amy Trapani and her husband, James; sister-in-law, Margaret Hunter; and his sister, Roberta Janus.
Stanley took great joy over the years in spending time with his nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Coach Harry Armstrong III and his wife, Chrissy; Abbey Judge and husband, Robert; Aaron Ferranti and fiancée, Leslie Jones; Corissa Meehan and husband, Patrick; Dr. Jessica Hunter and husband, Michael Ebner; and Amanda Legros and husband, Jake. Stanley is also survived by his beloved grandnieces and grandnephews, Jack and Shayne Judge; and Kensie and Michael Legros. Nothing brightened his day more than a visit from Ella Ferranti, Aengus, Bodhi and Eva Meehan.
An avid sports fan, Stanley would often be found in his recliner cheering on Penn State or the Yankees, with his dogs, Koko and Bailey, snuggled by his side. He also loved art, antiques and Broadway musicals.
The family would like to thank everyone at the Holy Family Residence for their care, kindness, love and support during the final weeks of Stanley's life. Special thanks and love go out to nurse Lynn Warshaw, whose unique bond with Stanley provided him with great comfort in his final days. The family also wishes to thank Sister Mary Augustine, Sister Marie Therese, Sister Joan and the Rev. Frank Kelly for the constancy of their presence, love and spiritual support in this difficult time.
The funeral will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton, with Mass at 10 in St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, 531 E. Locust St. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Masonic service by Union Lodge 291 will be Wednesday at 7:30.
Donations in Stanley's memory may be made to the Anthony J. Rinaldi Jr. Foundation for Children with Cancer, Scranton Life Building, Suite 600, 538 Spruce St., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 10, 2019