Stanley W. Susky, age 85, passed away April 4.
Stanley was born in Scranton, Pa., to Peter and Josephine Susky. He is survived by his loving wife, Leona, married 63 years; his three children, Stanley Susky (Catherine), Miriam Winton (Chip) and Bernice Valdez (Dennis); also survived by four wonderful grandchildren, Andrew and Michael Susky, Zachary (Chelsie) Valdez and Gayle Valdez; along with several nieces and nephews.
Stanley proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He worked in the construction industry for 40 years in the Miami area.
Stanley was a kind and loving person who entertained his family with many interesting stories of his past.
Stanley was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Robert and Jerome.
Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date by Van Orsdel Family Funeral Chapels in Coral Gables, Fla., www.vanorsdel.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2019