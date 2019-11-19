|
Stephanie A. Grum, 85, of Browndale, died Saturday morning at Wayne Memorial Hospital. Her husband, Stanley H. Grum, died in 1994.
Born Dec. 12, 1933, in Browndale, daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Ravnikar Markel, she was a graduate of Forest City High School, class of 1951. She worked in the local garment industry and was a member of the ILGWU. Stephanie was a member of Ascension Parish and St. Joseph's Church. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Surviving are a daughter, Marianne McConeghy and husband, Tom, Waymart; a sister, Jean Morosky, Browndale; a granddaughter, Markel McConeghy, Auburn, N.Y.; a companion, Stanley Poloncic, Browndale; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Elsie, Martha, Rose, Agnes and Mary; and brothers, Frank, Vincent, Ivan, Anthony and John.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until Mass time at the church. Cremation services are through the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Condolences: www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 19, 2019