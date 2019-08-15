|
|
Stephanie Ann Domozych Veater, 37, of Scranton, died Monday at home.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Albert Domozych, Dalton, and Rose Keen Hardy, Scranton. She attended Scranton public schools.
Also surviving are a son, Donald Veater, Clarks Summit; a daughter, Leila Veater, Scranton; a brother, Anthony Hardy, Palm Beach, Fla.; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private celebration of Stephanie's life will be held by the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home's website at ciucciofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 15, 2019