Stephanie Bischak, 90, of Simpson, died Sunday at home. She is survived by one brother, Paul Bischak, Simpson.
Born April 12, 1930, in Simpson, daughter of the late Harry and Julia Sulich Bischak, she was a member of St. Basil's R.O. Church, Simpson, and a longtime member of its choir. She was educated in Fell Twp. schools and worked for several local dress factories. Stephie was a superb cook, fabulous baker and wonderful host. Her delicious recipes and treats made every holiday extra special. She was a funny and gracious aunt and will be dearly missed.
Also surviving are nephews, Michael (Breezy Jr.) Bischak Jr. and wife, Treena, Simpson; Michael Bischak, Nutley, N.J.; James Veina, Meshoppen; Vincent Veina, East Benton; nieces, Darice Brescia and husband, Peter, Atco, N.J.; Barbara Hehre and husband, John, Williamstown, N.J.; Julia Balon, Scranton; Maria Trotter and husband, Bernie, Ararat; Joanne Straut and husband, John, Rockaway Twp., N.J.; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Michael (Breezy Sr.) and Theodore; and sisters, Mary Adamek, Alice Veina and Anne Bischak.
The family would like to thank the following emergency services for their help: Grattan Singer Volunteer Fire Department, White's Crossing Volunteer Fire Department, Cottage Hose Ambulance and the Carbondale Police Department.
A gravesite service will be conducted at Pleasant View Cemetery, Pleasant Mount, by the V. Rev. Archpriest David J. Hritcko. She will be interred beside her sister Anne.
Arrangements by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson.
For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020