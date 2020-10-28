Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Banick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen B. Banick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen B. Banick Obituary

Stephen B. Banick, 89, of Dunmore, passed away Monday at his home at 3 p.m. following an illness. Born Feb. 17, 1931, in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Andrew and Pauline Banick.

He attended Dunmore public schools, and served in the United States Navy from 1948 until 1952. Stephen was a humble laborer who was thankful for the gift of life.

Stephen was the oldest parishioner at St. Thomas More Parish in Scranton. He was a devout Catholic who believed it was unthinkable to miss Mass on Sunday. A "cafeteria Catholic" he was not.

Stephen is survived by brothers, Carl, William, and John Joseph; his sister, Mary Hudack; many nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, baby John and Andrew; and his sister, Catherine.

Stephen's family would like to thank Father Eric Bergman and Father Myron Myronuck for their kindness and help. In addition, the family would like to thank Dr. Anees Fogley and his staff; and to Hospice of the Sacred Heart; and Patti and Edie of Telespond.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a funeral Mass will be celebrated at a future date. Committal prayers and interment will be conducted privately at Holy Family Cemetery, Throop, Pa.

Stephen's family suggests friends request offerings of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass from Missionary Orders, for the repose of Stephen's soul.

Arrangements are entrusted to Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow, Pa.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -