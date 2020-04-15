|
Stephen Chisdak, 93, of Moosic's Greenwood section, entered eternal rest Wednesday morning in Geisinger Community Medical Center. His devoted wife and the love of his life of 63 years, Martha Tokar Chisdak, preceded him on April 27, 2018.
Born June 11, 1926, in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Mary Berezansky Chisdak. He was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. As a member of the greatest generation, Stephen enlisted in the United States Army, assigned to the 503rd Combat team/PIR serving in the Philippines islands. His decorations include the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Philippines Liberation Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal. He was a longtime member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Scranton.
He was a generous and devoted husband and father. As a child, he loved hiking, fishing and competitive checkers. Although his dream of attending college was superseded by his duty to serve his country as a paratrooper in World War II, he never lost his passion for mathematics and astronomy. He loved to debate politics, quantum physics or the origins of the universe with anyone who would listen. This he would do often too loudly, much to the embarrassment of his wife, Martha, particularly at the McDonald's in Greenwood.
In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with Martha, visiting and photographing many of the western national parks. He taught himself programming and enjoyed writing computer programs, which he then applied to solve some of his most favorite "elegant mathematical proofs." He loved music in all its genres. He was equally moved by Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade," as well as by Hank Williams' "Hey Good Lookin'."
In the last decade of his life, he looked forward to enjoying breakfast with his wife and his son almost every Tuesday and Thursday at Perkins Restaurant, where he conservatively consumed over 500 "Hearty Man's Combos."
Perhaps his greatest gift was his ability to appreciate the humor in the human condition and to never take himself too seriously. He never laughed more loudly than when he laughed at himself.
The Chisdak family would like to express its deepest gratitude to Dr. Frank Milani for his years of tireless care, and to the doctors and nurses of CMC who provided comfort at his bedside, even playing his favorite Ukrainian folk tune when his family could not be there. Thank you to the staff of Oakwood Terrace, Perkins Restaurant, and his many neighbors, friends and multiple nieces and nephews who visited and provided comfort and support over the last several years.
Surviving are his son, Michael and his wife, Arlene, Vestal, N.Y.; five granddaughters, Meagan and Erin Chisdak, Lauren Moody, and Michelle and Nicole Chisdak; a great-grandson, Blaze Moody; a great-granddaughter, Lily; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, John and Michael Chisdak; and his sister, Helen Giuliani.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be celebrated in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, with the Rev. Philip Harendza, pastor, St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Stephen's memory may be made to St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 540 N. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 15, 2020