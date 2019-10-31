|
Stephen D. Verespey, 72, a loving husband and father, passed away Monday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after courageously battling an illness. His wife of 39 years, the former Catherine McGinty, resides in Jessup.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Joseph and Anna Buranich Verespey, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and worked as a foreman at Trane Co. He was an Eagle Scout and lifeguard, and enjoyed shooting pool in the Scranton Pool League. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, taking care and looking out for them and helping in any way he could.
He enjoyed telling jokes, traveling, going out and listening to bands, watching football games - his favorite team was the N.Y. Jets, - and sitting in the sun. He took pride in weightlifting and setting up "electronics."
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Stephanie and her fiancé, George Uhlir, of Allentown; and daughter, Lisa, of Dickson City; two brothers, Robert "Butchie" Verespey, of Clarks Summit; and Andy Verespey, of Riverside, Calif.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several special nieces, nephews and cousins; sisters-in-law; and brothers-in-law, who he was so very thankful for their wonderful love, care and support for him and his family during this difficult time.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph "Buffy" Verespey; Christine Champlin and his beloved dog, "Buck."
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all its support and care.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, with a blessing service at 5:30 by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney. Interment of cremated remains will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 31, 2019