Stephen E. Rella of Scranton, passed away quietly on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Stephen was born May 20, 1953, the son of the late Stephen E. Rella Sr. and Angelina (Cuccienello) Rella. Stephen was a graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, Parsippany, N.J., class of 1971. He was a longtime employee of Kane Trucking Co., where he acquired many safe driving awards.
He is survived by his children, Elizabeth, Stephen and Jesse Rella; sisters, Nancy Rella, Lucille Laden, Edith Rella and Angela Burks. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his caregiver, Rhonda Boston.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Tony Rella; and daughter, Jennifer Rella.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Simplicity Cremation Care of NEPA. To share condolences and photos with Stephen's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.nepacremation.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 20, 2020