|
|
Stephen F. Held Sr., 63, of Madison Twp., died Sunday at Regional Hospital, after an illness. His wife is the former Jacqueline Seng.
Born April 15, 1956, in Scranton, son of the late Roy K. Held Sr. and Carrie Edwards Held, Stephen was employed in commercial trucking for many years. He will be dearly missed by his family.
Also surviving are his children, Melanie Donnini and husband, Anthony, Sterling Twp.; Holly A. Gilbride and husband, Mark, Madison Twp.; and Stephen F. Held Jr., Madison Twp.; six grandchildren, Alyssa, Aidan, Tony, Vinny, Trinity and Stephen III; sister, Valida Wallace; brother, Roy "Bobo" Held; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Friday at 4 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, with the Rev. Patricia Lee-Frey as officiating clergy. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on July 31, 2019