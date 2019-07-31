Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Held
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen F. Held Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen F. Held Sr. Obituary
Stephen F. Held Sr., 63, of Madison Twp., died Sunday at Regional Hospital, after an illness. His wife is the former Jacqueline Seng.

Born April 15, 1956, in Scranton, son of the late Roy K. Held Sr. and Carrie Edwards Held, Stephen was employed in commercial trucking for many years. He will be dearly missed by his family.

Also surviving are his children, Melanie Donnini and husband, Anthony, Sterling Twp.; Holly A. Gilbride and husband, Mark, Madison Twp.; and Stephen F. Held Jr., Madison Twp.; six grandchildren, Alyssa, Aidan, Tony, Vinny, Trinity and Stephen III; sister, Valida Wallace; brother, Roy "Bobo" Held; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Friday at 4 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, with the Rev. Patricia Lee-Frey as officiating clergy. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now